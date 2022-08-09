Federal Officials suggest flood victims appeal if denied FEMA assistance

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in eastern Kentucky to help people with recovery efforts. Residents from twelve counties has been approved for individual assistance from the organization.There have been some reports of people getting frustrated and denied after applying for aid. Nate Custer is a spokesman for FEMA. He said people should not panic if you are initially denied.“A denial letter from FEMA is not the end of the world. That could simply mean there is some missing information, could be proof of your insurance coverage, proof of who you are-your identity, proving that you occupied the home in question where the damage occurred and that it was your primary residence.”He said people who have been denied aid should go to one of the FEMA recovery centers.“You will talk face to face with a FEMA person, and he or she will explain what is involved in formulating the appeal. They will give you the address in which to send the letter and they may even help you put the letter together.”Over the weekend it was announced that federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, has been increased to 100% of the total cost within a 30-day period.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.