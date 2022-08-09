Read full article on original website
one gun
3d ago
The media headline makes it sound like the deputy did something wrong. The purp is walking towards them with a live gun in his hand disobeying orders to drop it, the deputy acted accordingly.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department have made an arrest for the death of a man found murdered back in November. Police say they responded to the 700 block of South Ivey Lane on November 30, 2021 for reports of a man who was found unconscious and not breathing.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
SANFORD, Fla. – Prosecutors revealed Friday no further charges would be filed against two men accused of damaging a teen’s car during a confrontation in a Sanford neighborhood back in June. Jermaine Jones, 16, was driving through the Lake Forest subdivision with a friend on June 14 when...
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Lyman High School was arrested Friday for having an unloaded gun on campus, according to school officials. No specific threat was ever made to the campus, the school principal said in an email to parents. Around 1:30 p.m., school resources officers with...
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office discussed an arrest made in a 1992 cold case at a news conference Wednesday morning. Deputies said they arrested Ronald Cates in connection with the death of John Stagner, 53, which occurred on Aug. 10, 1992. [TRENDING: Become a News...
The family of a man shot and killed while driving along State Road 408 visited the site where he crashed and died. The search continues for a suspect in the death of Tremain Hepburn.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been one month since a man was shot and killed on State Road 408 in Orlando. The family of 46-year-old Tremain Hepburn gathered at his memorial on Thursday, frustrated with the Orlando Police Department. "We need to know like they’re working or not. I don’t...
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Florida high school was arrested Friday after an unloaded handgun was found in his backpack, according to police, and a letter sent home to parents. "Today, we arrested a student who had an unloaded weapon while on our campus," Lyman High School...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Casselberry hit-and-run. A 63-year-old man was killed while out walking his dog back in June.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic. FOX 35 first brought you this story last week. Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser Thursday. Troopers said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rodrigo Robles-Perez, 24, was...
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Brevard County on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue in Merritt Island. The crash involved a 2017 Jeep Limited and a 2018 Chevy Sonic but troopers have not said how the pedestrian was hit.
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
