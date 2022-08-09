ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Old Dominion OC Dave Patenaude resigns during fall camp

In three weeks, Old Dominion will welcome Virginia Tech back to Norfolk to kick off the 2022 season. They will do it without their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Dave Patenaude, Jami Frankenberry of the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press reports. “Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Patenaude steps down as Old Dominion offensive coordinator

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three weeks before Old Dominion kicks off with Virginia Tech, the Monarchs coaching staff is experiencing a shake-up. Dave Patenaude has resigned as ODU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program announced in a release late Friday afternoon. No reason was given for his departure and an Old Dominion athletic department spokesperson could not elaborate further.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Old Dominion women's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The potential path to a fourth 20-plus win season in the last five years is set for Old Dominion women's basketball. The Monarchs announcing their schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. ODU opens with back-to-back road games, first at Florida Gulf Coast on November 7,...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: King's Fork family grows on and off the field

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Success can create a family atmosphere. Just ask King's Fork head football coach Anthony Joffrion, who is seeing his family grow both on and off the gridiron. "Late nights, early mornings, so it's very challenging," Joffrion said of the last several months. It might be hard to...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rahne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Charlotte#American Football#College Football#Old Dominion
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy