2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
Old Dominion OC Dave Patenaude resigns during fall camp
In three weeks, Old Dominion will welcome Virginia Tech back to Norfolk to kick off the 2022 season. They will do it without their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Dave Patenaude, Jami Frankenberry of the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press reports. “Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach...
WTKR
Patenaude steps down as Old Dominion offensive coordinator
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three weeks before Old Dominion kicks off with Virginia Tech, the Monarchs coaching staff is experiencing a shake-up. Dave Patenaude has resigned as ODU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program announced in a release late Friday afternoon. No reason was given for his departure and an Old Dominion athletic department spokesperson could not elaborate further.
ODU football’s offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude resigns 3 weeks before season opener
ODU football's offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned ahead of the team's season opener.
WTKR
Old Dominion women's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The potential path to a fourth 20-plus win season in the last five years is set for Old Dominion women's basketball. The Monarchs announcing their schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. ODU opens with back-to-back road games, first at Florida Gulf Coast on November 7,...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
Mathews High cancels football season due to lack of players
Mathews High School won't field a football team for the 2022 season due to a lack of players.
WTKR
NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: King's Fork family grows on and off the field
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Success can create a family atmosphere. Just ask King's Fork head football coach Anthony Joffrion, who is seeing his family grow both on and off the gridiron. "Late nights, early mornings, so it's very challenging," Joffrion said of the last several months. It might be hard to...
Local track athletes shine at national, world championships
Some legendary names in track and field call Hampton Roads home. Now, the next generation is ready to make a mark of their own.
Chesapeake, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithfield High School football team will have a game with Indian River High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Portsmouth, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deep Creek High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
