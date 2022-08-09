ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

The New ‘A League of Their Own’ Is the Rare Home-Run Reboot

It’s time to admit it: Prestige television is largely mediocre. It seems good while you’re watching it, but it’s smoke and mirrors—big-name streamers pour millions into new shows, causing style to be mistaken for substance. When you look back months later at a show you thought you enjoyed, can you still name more than three things you loved? Can you ascertain one reason you kept watching, other than, “Eh, I guess since I started it I should see what happens”?
Daily Beast

How ‘Evil’ and Andrea Martin Created the Toughest, Funniest Nun on TV

You’ve never seen a nun quite like Andrea Martin’s “Sister Andrea” on Paramount+’s Evil. At first blush, one might mistake her for an ordinary woman of God; in fact, the characters around her tend to do just that. But much like all of Martin’s characters—from Aunt Voula in My Big Fat Greek Wedding to Francesca Lovatelli on The Good Fight—anyone who underestimates our Sister in Christ does so at their own peril.
Daily Beast

Netflix’s ‘The Carter’ Makes ‘The Gray Man’ Look Like Child’s Play

There are thousands upon thousands of action movies and yet virtually none deliver the sheer, gonzo pandemonium of The Carter, a film of such bravura showmanship that, with each successive set piece, it feels like it’s actively shaming its genre brethren. South Korean director Jung Byung-gil’s prior The Villainess was its own masterpiece of brutality, and from a purely technical standpoint, his latest is so jaw-droppingly impressive that it definitively establishes the auteur as the king of inventive insanity. If you subscribe to Netflix and enjoy having your mind incessantly blown for two-plus hours, this import is for you.
