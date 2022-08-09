ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss Practice Report

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjGTJ_0h9tfFfp00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season.

Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season.

Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Southern Miss move-in day brings hundreds of new students to campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Summer is over for University of Southern Mississippi (USM) freshmen who recently arrived to move into their dorms on the Hattiesburg campus. Hundreds of students unpacked their vehicles and took their belongings up to their dorm rooms on Friday. Last year, the school took in more than 10,000 undergraduates. Students who […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County neighbors help Kentucky flooding victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – As the storm damage across Kentucky complicate efforts to find people who are missing, Mississippi residents are stepping up to help those impacted by the devastation. The late July floods in Kentucky have left some communities nearly impossible to access with washed out roads, no clean water and no electricity. Although […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former USM baseball coach Corky Palmer passes away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced former Golden Eagle baseball player, assistant coach and head coach Carlton Devan “Corky” Palmer passed away on Wednesday, August 10. He was 68. Palmer, who was a Hattiesburg native, started his career as a player from 1974-77, and later returned as an […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Hattiesburg for the Rise Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival. RISE is a non-profit organization on a mission to “educate, empower and encourage people to self-sufficiency. Now, they’ll take that mission to the skies with more festival fun than you can imagine! We spoke with Catherine Jorns, the Executive Director […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS
Picayune Item

Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD warns of false social media news scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of another social media misinformation scam. HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media platforms. These posts are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Firefighters respond to house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Firefighters from nine different volunteer departments along with Emserv Ambulance Service and Soso Police, responded to a house fire at 506 Highway 529 in Hebron. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the original call came in shortly after 2:00 pm on Monday, August 8. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy