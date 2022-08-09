ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, GA

15 Teams in 15 Days: Effingham County looks to keep 2021 improvement going

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLQZW_0h9tf1Ou00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome to 15 Teams in 15 Days! This is WSAV’s annual high school football preview series where we do a deep dive on a new team for each of the first 15 days of August. This year, we will ask and answer four standard questions of each team, which are all listed below:

Why are you interesting?

Few teams in South Georgia had a glow-up as big as the Effingham County Rebels did in 2021.

The Rebs went from a 3-7 record in 2020 to a 6-4 mark in 2021. Hard-fought home wins over Glynn Academy and Statesboro were some of the highlights of the season, as was a near-miss at knocking off undefeated region champ Brunswick in the regular season’s final week.

Before Effingham County can get back there, they’ll have to figure out who their new quarterback is going to be. Head coach John Ford said four or five players are still in the mix.

“Their job is to move the sticks. We’ll know in about a week-and-a-half who is going out against Richmond Hill.”

Whoever does earn the job will get to play behind a beefy offensive line, led by senior Desmond Montgomery. Fellow senior lineman Trey Gordy is definitely a fan.

“Oh man, Desmond, he can squat like 500-something pounds,” Gordy said. “And Sam Jarriel, man he’s a beast, he’s been strong, he’s had a beard since 7th grade or 4th grade or something like that; he’s insane. He can bench 350.”

Who are your dudes?

The Rebels played all of last season without star wide receiver and defensive back Keion Wallace, who had shoulder surgery that kept him on the sideline.

Before that injury, Wallace had earned college offers from Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others. His 6-foot-3 frame and long arms give him the physical profile of a Division I wideout.

His return should provide an immediate boost to the Rebels.

“I mean, it’s a tremendous boost,” Ford said. “Obviously he was starting at two positions last year, at the bandit position on defense and at our X receiver. So losing him was like losing two starters because we had to replace him at the X with Timmy Brown and at bandit with Trent Robinson. And they both did awesome jobs and had great seasons. But getting him back is like having two starters back.”

Gordy also named running back/linebacker Colton Oglesby as a breakout candidate.

“He’s been playing a little bit on and off since he was a freshman,” Gordy said. “Every time he gets the ball, he just gets body-slammed, but he gets right back up,”

What’s up with your coach?

The voice of second-year head coach John Ford is audible all over the Effingham County practice field.

Ford is far from all talk, though; his experience and results form quite the resume. Prior to his time with the Rebels, Ford coached at both Buford and Roswell, two schools near Atlanta. He won a pair of region titles at both places and even led Roswell to back-to-back state runner-up trophies in 2015 and 2016.

His first year at Effingham County produced the program’s best record since 2018.

During his introductory meet-and-greet with parents in 2021, Ford spoke about his vision of creating alignment between the high school program and the various youth teams in the county.

So far, that project is progressing as planned.

“I’m feeling good so far,” Ford said. “It’s a daily process. It’s relationship-building, which you can’t fake. It takes time. We’ve got two middle schools that feed into us – Effingham County Middle next door and Ebenezer, which is down the road. I think really highly of their coaches and kids.”

When’s the big game?

Do you want to see what high school football in the south is really all about? Then clear your calendar for Friday, Sept. 23.

That’s when Effingham County hosts crosstown rival South Effingham in a game that’s sure to shut the whole town of Springfield down for the evening.

“It was just a great atmosphere for high school football,” Ford said of his first experience with the rivalry. “By the time pregame warmups were done, every seat was full, it was standing room only. Football in Effingham County has a lot of potential. Coach (Nathan) Clark over at South Effingham does an awesome job.”

Effingham County has won five of the last six contests against the Mustangs, including a 34-0 blowout on the road in Guyton last year.

South Effingham wide receiver and defensive back Jaden Sanders initially attended Effingham County before transferring to the Mustangs. Having played on both sides of the rivalry, Sanders is in a better position than anyone to know how intense it truly is.

“Everyone wants to compete and battle. The best team wins. It’s about the blood, sweat and tears that goes into it. That’s like the playoffs for Effingham and South. Being on both sides before, I just feel like it means a lot.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham County, GA
Education
County
Effingham County, GA
City
Savannah, GA
City
Guyton, GA
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Effingham County, GA
Sports
City
Springfield, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#15 Days#South Georgia#Glynn Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Statesboro
WSAV News 3

Jenkins lineman Tavion Gadson chooses Florida State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tavion Gadson had a difficult college choice when he talked to WSAV a week ago. On Tuesday afternoon, he made that choice. Gadson announced on Twitter that he intends to commit to Florida State. The 2023 defensive line prospect from Jenkins High School chose Florida State over UGA, Minnesota, Tennessee and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtoc.com

Elwyn Crocker, Sr. appearing in court Friday morning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker, Sr. will be in an Effingham County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing. Crocker was last in court on June 10. He is one of five people charges in the deaths of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker, Jr. This December...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy