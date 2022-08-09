ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot dead in Downey

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center Monday.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police.

Downey Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, but CBS2 reported the man was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and no suspect description was available.

Updated Aug. 8, 2022, 10:32 p.m.

