Read full article on original website
Related
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester receives $19.9M grant for 6th St. SE bridge project
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester has been awarded a $19.9 million United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant. The money is to support the 6th Street SE Bridge project; a new multi-span bridge that will connect the street and...
KAAL-TV
CommUNITY mural unveiled in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed last month. Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census,...
KAAL-TV
Oballa, Austin move on in Austin City Council At-Large race
(ABC 6 News) - Voters in Austin will send Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin to the general election in November. In the nonpartisan race, Oballa and Austin finished in the top two in the Austin City Council Member At-Large bid. Oballa Oballa - 43% (1,637) Jeff Austin - 41% (1,569)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park in Albert Lea is celebrating 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will celebrate Edgewater Park's centennial 100th birthday with several events planned for Friday and Saturday. Edgewater Park opened to the public on August 13, 1922 with 18 picnic tables scattered over 20 acres. Since then, the park has grown from a picnic grounds to...
KAAL-TV
Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts
(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
KEYC
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
KAAL-TV
Mason City back to school block party supports families
(ABC 6 News) - Families in Mason City had the chance to get back-to-school supplies for free. The 3rd annual Back-to-school block party, hosted by Community Health Center of Mason City had everything from free shoes to wellness checkups. With the help of other community partners, they were able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cresco Times
Fire at Howard County hog barn
This amazing picture was taken by Kelsey Schumacher, who was on the Regional Health Services of Howard County’s Elma Ambulance crew during an early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, fire at the intersection of Quail Ave. and 180th St.’s Reicks View Farms’ hog barns. She noted she was just lucky to get the picture at the right time.
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
KAAL-TV
Area businesses see success during Thursdays Downtown
(ABC 6 News) - As the summer is nearing a close, so is Thursdays Downtown. Next week, August 18, will be the last event for the summer, and area businesses say it’s been a successful season. The past two years have been difficult for downtown businesses and for Thursdays,...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Mason City back to school block party event
(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
steeledodgenews.com
Popular Steele fishing spot may get a makeover
Steele County officials agreed Tuesday on a plan to reconstruct a portion of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 28 and, in the process, improve a popular boating and fishing spot. Located in Berlin Township, the 17-acre Beaver Lake Park has a concession stand, playground, a sand volleyball court, and a...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville voters reject school bond referendum
(ABC 6 News) - Voters within the Stewartville School District rejected school bond referendum questions 1 and 2 on the Minnesota Primary ballot Tuesday. Stewartville Public Schools were looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. Question 1: 71% no, 29% yes. Question 2:...
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
KAAL-TV
Thursdays Downtown featured vendor: Socius Designs
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is winding down, which means Rochester's Thursdays Downtown event is nearing its end for the season. Every Thursday ABC 6 News features a vendor at Thursdays, this week it's Socius Designs. It's owner and designer Dara Kautz's very first Thursdays event, and she said she's...
KEYC
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end. The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday. Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA. For anyone wanting to take a...
KAAL-TV
Not A Bad Thursday Around Town
Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
KEYC
Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal. The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m. The...
Comments / 0