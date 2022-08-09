Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Tight End
HELENA — Carroll’s football team boasts a strong tradition of standout play from the tight end position. Casey FitzSimmons, Bubba Bartlett, Marshall McEwen and Eric Dawson come to mind immediately, and fifth-year senior Tony Collins has carried that torch for the last three seasons. Collins picked up his...
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Out and About: Continental Divide Trail
Heading off the beaten path is almost like a right of passage in Montana, with no shortage of scenic hikes and mountain peaks, Big Sky Country is arguably one of the best places for hiking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
KHQ Right Now
Information sought on vandalism of the Hellgate Pictographs
HELENA, Mont. - The Hellgate Pictographs were vandalized sometime between June 3 and July 28. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the initials “JR + DR 2022,” were carved into the limestone surface just above the water line. “The Hellgate Pictographs are a significant cultural resource and...
3-Day Concert Slated to Rock Montana
Decades in the making, Rockin' The Rivers is set to rock Big Sky Country, August 11th through the 13th outside Cardwell, Montana. Like most everything in the world pandemic related, the 3-day event took a hiatus for a short period of time. However, beginning last year, this premiere outdoor concert event was able to get back on track and better than ever. The roster of incredible musicians is amazing and right in line with what rockers anticipate! According to Rockin' The Rivers coordinators, the line up consists of world renowned rock musicians and some very talented local musicians, as well. You should have no trouble purchasing tickets online or directly at the event even this late in the game.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man racks up ninth DUI conviction
A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs when pulled over in Butte last year. James Walter Schoonover, 54, of Butte pleaded guilty to DUI before District Judge Kurt Krueger and faces up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000. He was returned to jail and will be sentenced at a later date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
montanarightnow.com
Iconic Butte Pasties shop to reopen under new name while paying tribute to old owner
The post reads- “Well fb friends I have put my family first since I first found out I was ever going to be a mom. I have been a server going on 13 years... and here’s why. It’s so I could make sure I never missed out on one of my girls school functions, been there for drop offs, pick ups, doctors appointments, dance recitals and so on. I will continue to work at the Montana club for now but today is a big deal for me. I signed on the old Nancy’s Pasties and I couldn’t have done it without my husbands backing me up every step of the way. I am so very grateful and beyond blessed and look forward to being a business owner. I will continue to have it as a pasty business and will have Nancy’s old pasty recipe with the help of her son if needed! I will keep everyone posted on an opening day and we look forward to serving all of you! New name….. The Pasty Place”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helena Regional Airport searches for new restaurant operator
The airport is searching for a new long-term operator for its food and beverage locations inside the airport.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Comments / 0