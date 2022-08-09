Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
Mississippi Press
Charges downgraded against one suspect, with 74-year-old man now charged with Pascagoula murder
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After initially charging a convicted felon with capital murder in the death of Claude Bivins, Pascagoula police now say Harvey Williams Jr. is charged with first degree murder, while the initial suspect, Kevin Wayne Sherrod, has had his charge downgraded to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Mississippi Press
Moss Point man charged with murder in Helena community
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Kendrick Marshone James has been charged with murder after a body was found last Sunday behind a residence in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the family of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards, also of Moss Point, had reported him missing...
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police identify man who died after found unresponsive at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who died after being found unresponsive Tuesday at Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road in Mobile has been named by the Mobile Police Department. Police said he has been identified as 54-year-old Rommie Odoms. Police are investigating the death. It was just after 2...
WLOX
"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
wxxv25.com
Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County
The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two similar Mobile murders one day apart – one is a capital case, the other is not
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two murders. Two child victims. Two different sets of charges. The approach by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to killings that occurred a day apart in May has drawn attention to the discretion prosecutors exercise in determining whether or not to bring capital murder charges.
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Prichard cop’s lawyer wants bail for his client, alleged victim held in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of domestic violence asked a judge on Wednesday to reinstate bail and hold the alleged victim in contempt. Mobile Cunty District Judge George Zoghby, who heard testimony on Monday, said on Wednesday that he would consider both issues and rule at a later day.
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement
Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
