Pascagoula, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

No bond for woman accused of stabbing Family Dollar employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -No bond for the woman Mobile Police accused of stabbing a Family Dollar store manager in the neck. MPD arrested Takea Shackleford Thursday afternoon for allegedly attacking the general manager after she was confronted for shoplifting. According to the prosecutor on the case, Shackleford has a long...
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Moss Point man charged with murder in Helena community

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Kendrick Marshone James has been charged with murder after a body was found last Sunday behind a residence in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the family of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards, also of Moss Point, had reported him missing...
MOSS POINT, MS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect fights officer during traffic stop in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police officer called for help after a suspect fought him during a traffic stop. The officer stopped the suspect on Escambia Street in Alabama Village. At some point, investigators said the man started fighting with police. He was taken into custody at the scene....
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle

On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

"Hannah and Ariela" tells a haunting tale of human trafficking

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County

The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement

Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WKRG News 5

Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
MOBILE, AL

