Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing
Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Nick Cannon reveals his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is his 'fantasy love' and admits he'd get back together with her if their relationship could be 'the way it was'
Nick Cannon told "The Hot Tee Talk Show" podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon said Carey was his "fantasy love" and that their relationship was "like a fairy tale." He added that he had "respect" for her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti
Nelly and the "Rock Wit U" hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
