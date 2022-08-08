ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Rico Nasty
Azealia Banks
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
The Independent

Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
