Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

Bull scramble big hit at Bozeman Stampede

BOZEMAN, Mont. — You couldn’t miss the excitement at the Bozeman Stampede. Some people coming from as far as Missouri to spend some quality time with their family and join in on the excitement. “So, my wife’s grandmother grew up in Bozeman, so it has always been a...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Big Sky Practical Shooting Club hosts challenge this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Around 250 contestants will compete for the quickest times in the Area One Steel Challenge Championship this weekend. The Big Sky Practical Shooting Club is hosting the event, which started Friday and runs through Sunday. "What makes this so much fun is that we are graded...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
MONTANA STATE
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
NBCMontana

Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Drone video high above Missoula's rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP issues fishing closure for mouth of Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek will have a full fishing closure starting Saturday. The closure starts where the Rattlesnake Creek enters the Clark Fork River in Missoula and applies to water within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of the creek.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman fast-tracks repairs on swim center

BOZEMAN, Mont — In Bozeman, it’s a race against the clock to reopen the city’s swim center and save the high school swim season. City commissioners took a drastic measure this week, declaring a public welfare emergency to fast-track repairs. “We declared the fact that having a...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
MADISON COUNTY, MT

