ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE2B6_0h9tcuJd00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night.

The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor.

The council passed the ordinance on first reading two weeks ago.

PREVIOUS: Bristol, VA advances ordinance making camping on public walkways a crime

Business leaders in Bristol said the law is designed to combat homelessness in downtown, which they said is becoming a public safety issue.

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said her office has received several calls from area business owners about homelessness.

“They’re calling and saying we need some relief,” Rhinehart said. “We have business owners who have never called about this type of issue before saying they have travel consultants coming in, who have been coming here for years, who now have said I have some concerns about leaving my hotel and walking to a restaurant.”

Rhinehart said the homeless population has grown, and it’s starting to cause problems for business owners.

“We have business owners who have had a lot of challenges, to be frank, with homeless people,” Rhinehart said. “Sleeping in their doorways or using the streets and doorways and alleyways as public restrooms. Folks who have been aggressive with visitors here.”

Rhinehart said she and a group of business leaders would be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

South of State Street in Tennessee, camping on public property is a felony.

Brian Plank, executive director at Haven of Rest, a homeless shelter and food kitchen in Bristol, Tennessee, said that the law may play a role in Bristol, Virginia’s homeless population.

“We’ve heard numerous people at the evening meal say, ‘I’m going to get this meal and then I’m going to go over to Virginia, so I don’t have to worry about getting thrown in jail and have a felony on my record,'” Plank said.

Haven of Rest serves people like Matthew Carroll, who had been staying at the shelter for a week after a year on the streets.

Carroll said the law would improve public safety, but it may be difficult to inform the homeless population of the change if the ordinance passes.

He said Bristol, Virginia police need to point homeless people toward resources like Haven of Rest and The Salvation Army if people are in violation of the ordinance.

“Some of them don’t have cell phones or radios. They hear by word of mouth, and if officers would come up and tell them, ‘Well look, I apologize you can’t stay here, but this is what I can recommend,'” Carroll said.

At the first reading of the ordinance, several homeless advocates spoke against the ordinance saying it would criminalize homelessness.

Plank spoke in opposition then, and he has been in communication with some council members about the potential impact of the ordinance.

“We just don’t want to see these people who are marginalized anyway get records with the police that they don’t need,” Plank said. “You’re dealing with homeless folks that don’t have any money. How are they going to pay the fine?”

Bristol leaders discuss homelessness in Twin Cities

Plank also said the ordinance could drive homeless people to private property, which could create a bigger issue.

“You’re going to see a lot of them trying to find places on private property they can go, and just try to hide out,” Plank said. “It’s going to be a situation that you’re probably going to be running your police force ragged.”

In the long-term, Rhinehart said a coalition has been formed aiming to help people out of homelessness. The Bristol Homeless Coalition is compromised of churches, non-profits, local governments, business owners and other stakeholders to develop that long-term strategy.

“We do want to address those who are already in need, but also make sure that we have strategies, programs and the right resources in place to keep people from ever becoming homeless.” Rhinehart said.

Bristol, Virginia will hear the second reading of the ordinance at their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access

BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Bristol, VA
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, VA
Government
Bristol, TN
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Virginia City Council
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Augusta Free Press

State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
HAYSI, VA
WJHL

Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
wcyb.com

Grant provides housing to domestic violence victims, individuals in transition

WISE COUNTY, Va. — New grants are making southwest Virginia housing options possible for those in need. Among those on the frontlines overseeing those grants is Duane Miller, who has spent nearly 30 years at the Lenowisco Planning District Commission working to build up communities. He told News 5 affordable housing has consistently been an issue, but is always among their top priorities.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE — Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff adds VR to training regime

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program. According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

ETSU observatory to host open house events each month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will reopen its observatory for open house events each month during the fall semester. During each open house, the telescopes will be set up for visitors to use and experts will be on hand to answer questions. An astronomer or physicist will also give a short […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy