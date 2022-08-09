Following the heart: Blount native releases book of romantic poetry and prose

Rebecca McKeehan has always been interested in reading romance, beginning in junior high. Although as she grew older, she read other genres, she kept coming back to romance and became a prolific writer of short stories and poetry published on her website, www.authorsden.com/rebeccarussell.

Many of these writings and others are now compiled into her first published book, “The Heart’s Way: A Collection of Romantic Poetry and Prose.” It’s available on Amazon.com and retails for $24.99 in paperback and $5.99 as an ebook.

“For a 619-page book. I think that’s a pretty good deal!” the author said with a laugh.

McKeehan, who was born in Blount County and now lives in Walland, said she has always been a writer. The first vivid memory she has of writing was in third grade when the class was given an assignment to write a paper. Instead of doing the work herself, she copied an article verbatim from a set of encyclopedias. After submitting her paper, she was having pangs of guilt which only increased when the teacher praised her for the excellent work.

“Today I think the teacher was using reverse psychology,” McKeehan said. “She went on and on about how good the paper was, and I sat there feeling smaller and smaller and smaller. I have not done anything like that since!”

Her first serious writing was when she was in junior high. “I wrote a book when I was in eighth grade, and I still have it. It’s definitely not publishable, but still, I’m rather proud of the fact that I wrote it at that age.”

Labor of love

McKeehan’s writing is primarily short stories and poetry. The idea of compiling some of her favorites into book form arose when she wanted to give a special gift to her great-aunt and mentor, Wanda Frye Webb. “She was one of my primary supporters, she was very encouraging. Every time I wrote something I would send her a copy, and according to her son, she kept everything, every scrap of paper that I ever sent her. She was getting up there in years so I wanted to do something to honor her, so I started compiling my short stories,” McKeehan said.

Unfortunately, her great-aunt passed away in January at the age of 90, before the book was published in July.

“Not only is the book about romance both in the poetry and the short stories, it’s also a labor of love for my great-aunt,” she said. “She was from here. She moved away when she was very young, in her late teens. She was actually a spy in the Korean War. She was a fascinating woman—she was my heroine when I was growing up. I’d like to have a character one day that’s based on her. She was such a wonderful person, such an inspiration.”

Exploring relationships

McKeehan enjoys reading and writing romance for several reasons.

“I like the way the relationships work, the way the characters have something they need to get past, some kind of problem,” she said. “That’s what fascinated me most, the relationship between the characters.”

The author has two objectives for her writing.

“My number one objective is touching people,” she said. “Yes, there’s an ego boost to having readers and having all this praise on my writing and everything, but what I like best is knowing I’ve touched someone. The number two objective is to raise awareness of some sort,” such as problems faced by veterans, ecoterrorism, child abuse, bigotry and mental illness.

“I try to make my characters true to life, real, not like in typical romances where they are stereotypical,” she said. “It’s fun to read stories where the characters are perfect but they’re hard to relate to. When you are trying to achieve certain things and touch people, you have to make it real. I don’t try to delve into the issue. What I try to do is make the reader curious enough to go and look for themselves.”

Her inspiration comes from everywhere.

“My whole life inspires me,” she said. “Even at 60, I call myself a Navy brat. My dad went in when I was about 6 months old and he was in for 20 years. I grew up on Navy bases all around the country. Dad is the one who saw the world; we saw the states, which was fine with me. There’s plenty in this country to see and do. In those 20 years, I’ve been places and met people and experienced things that most people can only imagine.”

She has worked in a variety of occupations. “I’ve been a Jane-of-all-trades,” she said. “I look back at that experience and it’s rich, it’s absolutely rich, with source material that I can write from. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I believe that’s the reason my life has taken the path that it has, to give me that experience now to draw on as a writer.”

McKeehan said she will likely publish a second book when she has a big enough collection of short stories if this one does well. “But not 619 pages next time!” she said.