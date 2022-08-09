Read full article on original website
'We need you within our profession': Police departments across the state struggling to hire diverse officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police departments around the country, including here in West Michigan, are struggling to recruit new officers right now. And hiring a diverse force is proving to be even tougher. Right now, the Grand Rapids Police Department has 31 vacancies with a big challenge ahead to...
Muskegon Public Safety taps Ludington Police Chief as new leader
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has selected a new leader of the public safety department, and they didn't have to go far. Timothy Kozal, who currently serves as the Ludington Police Chief, was the finalist who officials ultimately decided was the best pick, Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday
LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
There's 'plentiful' need for substitute teachers in West MI as back to school looms
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools has had its hands full only weeks before classes are set to resume for the new school year, dealing with the grips of the same persistent staffing shortages like most of the nation. A shortage of substitutes may prove another stumbling block. "Any...
Ottawa Co. communities warned over rising E. coli cases
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm about a rise in E. coli infections, and they're sharing ways to not get sick. Officials said nine people are dealing with an E. coli infection in Ottawa County, and four of those people had to be hospitalized due to their symptoms.
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn't deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned...
How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride. On the heels of the successes of the city's...
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
Proposed multi-story residential building in Lowell concerns downtown business owners
LOWELL, Mich. — A multi-story residential building is being proposed in the City of Lowell. The building would be built at the 'Lineshack Property' which is currently unused at Riverside Drive on the west side of the Flat River. CopperRock Construction based in Grand Rapids is proposing the $4.5...
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
Mastodon bones discovered by Kent Co. road crews, headed to GRPM
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County road crews made a pretty historic discovery Friday afternoon. Mastodon bones!. The set of bones were examined by experts at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan. Eventually the bones will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Mastodon...
Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
As routine vaccine rates in children drop, Kent County Health Department launches new campaign
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has warned that routine vaccination rates in children have been dropping and urges families to catch up on these vaccinations before the new school year begins. The MAFP reported that over the last two years, childhood immunizations have...
West Michigan healthcare experts explain how latest CDC guidelines impact the community
MICHIGAN, USA — The CDC released updated recommendations Thursday afternoon on how to protect yourself from COVID-19. These relaxed guidelines changes procedures for social distancing and quarantining. West Michigan healthcare experts are predicting a surge in cases this fall and winter, and they're hopeful that the level of severe...
Beagles arrive at Harbor Humane for rehabilitation after being rescued from lab in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — An Ottawa County humane society welcomed 10 beagles who were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility on Wednesday morning. Harbor Humane Society was one of two West Michigan humane societies that received a portion of the 4,000 beagles that were rescued. The dogs are from...
Muskegon Heights developer unveils designs for some of city's first new homes in 17 years
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Plans to build dozens of new houses per year in the City of Muskegon Heights began to pick up steam Monday with help from an independent developer. A series of homes will be built with the goal of transitioning the city’s renters into homeowners.
Walker community gathers to celebrate beloved barber's 60th anniversary
WALKER, Michigan — A beloved barber from Walker has been cutting hair for decades — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Robert Stevens, also known as "Barber Bob," has worked for Walker Barber Stylists since 1968. In that time, he's had some pretty big names in...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
