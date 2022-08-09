ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday

LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
LOWELL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Jamestown, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Ottawa County, MI
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Transgender#Politics Local#Election Local#The Library Board#Patmos Library
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
HUDSONVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy