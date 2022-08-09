ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County BZA approves radio studio addition, storage construction

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

Harry Grothjahn, general manager of the Alcoa-based WBCR Truth Radio station, recently went before the Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals to request approval to move his radio studio into a standalone building by the radio tower located on his Mount Tabor Road property.

During a Thursday, Aug. 4, meeting, the board voted 3-0 to sanction the move, granting Grothjahn a special exception to zoning rules that prohibit commercial land uses within the county’s suburbanizing district.

“The business plan has always been to put the studio on the same property that the antenna is. We’ve now acquired the means by which to do that. We’re simply moving the studio out to the tower,” Grothjahn said during the meeting.

A staff memo concerning his request notes that the board previously approved a special exception permitting Grothjahn to operate a radio studio from his residential property.

“It does meet all of our regulations,” Cameron Buckner, a planner employed by the Blount County Highway Department, said of the recent request, in response to board member questioning. Buckner noted that there were a few conditions that the department felt should be met if the board permitted the move.

To build the new structure for the studio, Grothjahn will need to complete a lighting plan, preserve a vegetative buffer between the part of his property used for commercial reasons and property used for residential purposes and secure a driveway permit from the city of Alcoa, among other stipulations.

In other business, the board approved a special exception to zoning regulations requested by Curt Myers, allowing him to construct two new storage buildings on his Keith Road property.

#Radio Station#County Highway#Zoning Regulations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bza#Wbcr Truth Radio
The Daily Times

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

