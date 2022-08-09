Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
South Bend tenets refuse to speak about residential problems in fear of eviction
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Tenants with the South Bend Housing Authority (SBHA) started calling ABC57 Thursday evening, complaining of another water shut-off at 501 Alonso Watson Dr. But many refused to go on the record with their complaints, fearing retaliation from the housing authority. One tenant, 83-year-old George Coley, has lived...
Faith Leaders gather on Friday demanding a crisis response team in the wake of Dante Kittrell's shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- On Friday the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s confirmed it is waiting for ballistics tests to come back before releasing much more information on the deadly South Bend police shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Faith Leaders still gathered on Friday to demand a crisis response teams in the wake of the deadly police shooting.
Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
New pickleball courts in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
Man accused of robbery at hotel
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
Man accused of firearm, drug possession following altercation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested on firearm and drug possession charges following an altercation early Thursday morning, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:29 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Malcolm Street for a domestic violence call. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were told the...
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
City of South Bend hosting meeting about crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend will be holding a Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting will be held August 23 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
Frances Avenue closed for repair
ELKHART, Ind. -- Frances Avenue will be closed for the next two weeks due to an emergency sewer repair. Frances will be closed between East Carlton Avenue and East Hively Avenue. Drivers should use Prairie Street during the closure.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
Two people injured in house fire on W. Lexington
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two people suffered burns in a fire that happened at a home on W. Lexington Avenue Friday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the home just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors.
Animal Welfare Commission meeting
SOUTH BEND, In. -- The South Bend Animal Welfare Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Attendees can watch in-person at in the Board of Public Works Conference Room on the 13th floor of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601. This meeting is also live streaming...
Michigan health department offering lead abatement training scholarships
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering training scholarships to increase the number of people certified to perform lead-based paint hazard removal in the City of Benton Harbor and throughout the state. The training and state certification are offered to construction firm staff and general laborers for...
