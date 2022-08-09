Grand Jury returns indictments in kidnapping, theft cases

A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of six people in August.

Michael Lee Murrell Jr., 36, Lenoir City, was indicted by a Blount County Grand Jury Aug. 1 on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated burglary.

Murrell was arrested Jan. 20 after law enforcement alleged he burglarized a Walland home, tying up two minors in the house and holding them at gunpoint.

The minors, both boys, reported Jan. 4 that they had heard a loud noise outside their window. Upon investigating, they were chased back inside by a man they later identified to police as Murrell. Murrell allegedly held a gun to one boy’s head before tying up both in the bathroom and taking multiple items from the home. The total loss was estimated at $5,900.

• James Allen Monghat, 40, Morganton Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Dec. 10, 2021 incident.

• Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 23, New York, was indicted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft of property up to $15,000 as well as two counts of failure to show. The charges stem from a June 23, 2021 incident where Wright allegedly gained control of a woman’s money and/or property without her effective consent.

• Karl Elliott, 42, Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge stems from March 27, 2021 incident in which Elliott is alleged to have seriously injured a man.

• Mark Andrew Chambers, 33, Scott Road, Louisville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Feb. 20 incident where Chambers allegedly injured a woman with a power drill.

• Adam Wallace Irwin, 29, Greenback, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a Sept. 18, 2021 incident where Irwin allegedly caused injury to a woman who was a family or household member.