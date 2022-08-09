ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Grand Jury returns indictments in kidnapping, theft cases

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

A Blount County grand jury returned indictments of six people in August.

Michael Lee Murrell Jr., 36, Lenoir City, was indicted by a Blount County Grand Jury Aug. 1 on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated burglary.

Murrell was arrested Jan. 20 after law enforcement alleged he burglarized a Walland home, tying up two minors in the house and holding them at gunpoint.

The minors, both boys, reported Jan. 4 that they had heard a loud noise outside their window. Upon investigating, they were chased back inside by a man they later identified to police as Murrell. Murrell allegedly held a gun to one boy’s head before tying up both in the bathroom and taking multiple items from the home. The total loss was estimated at $5,900.

• James Allen Monghat, 40, Morganton Road, Maryville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Dec. 10, 2021 incident.

• Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 23, New York, was indicted on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft of property up to $15,000 as well as two counts of failure to show. The charges stem from a June 23, 2021 incident where Wright allegedly gained control of a woman’s money and/or property without her effective consent.

• Karl Elliott, 42, Knoxville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge stems from March 27, 2021 incident in which Elliott is alleged to have seriously injured a man.

• Mark Andrew Chambers, 33, Scott Road, Louisville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge stems from a Feb. 20 incident where Chambers allegedly injured a woman with a power drill.

• Adam Wallace Irwin, 29, Greenback, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault. The charge stems from a Sept. 18, 2021 incident where Irwin allegedly caused injury to a woman who was a family or household member.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment on several people for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 20, a release from the Department of Justice said. The following people were indicted:. Jordan Albert...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Lenoir City, TN
City
Maryville, TN
City
Walland, TN
County
Blount County, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer who was fired in July by the department’s new chief of police filed a dispute request with the Civil Service Merit Board last month, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. Lt. Michael Earlywine was fired by Chief Paul Noel...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people

More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Indictments#Michael Lee#Grand Jury#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KCSO Arrests 5 And Finds 312 Grams Of Meth During Drug Bust

Knox County Sheriffs office arrest Five people and 312 grams of meth during a drug bust. According to a report, deputies arrested Michael Aubry, Matthew Garcia, Chelsea Boughman, Ronald Johnson, and Logan Moore after conducting a drug raid in a home in North Knoxville. Officials said officers found 312 grams...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
456
Followers
371
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy