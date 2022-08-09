ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount school board to revise curriculum review policy

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

Blount County Schools principals would no longer have the authority to remove challenged curriculum materials under one of 18 policy updates the Blount County Board of Education plans to vote on tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 9).

Under the existing Policy 4.403, Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks, when someone files a complaint the principal appoints a review committee and acts on its recommendation. The complainant can appeal the principal’s decision to the school board.

Union Grove Middle School Principal John Webb followed that policy earlier this year in removing the book “Dragonwings” from sixth grade English language arts classes following a parent’s complaint that the novel was inappropriate.

Under the revised draft that the school district’s Policy Committee approved last month the district would appoint the review committee, and its recommendation would go to the director of schools, who would make a recommendation to the school board about whether to remove any materials.

“What happens is, the recommendation from the (review) committee, the principal takes that and gives it to Mr. Murrell, the director of schools, who then makes a recommendation to the board,” explained Alisa Teffeteller, BCS supervisor of federal programs and career and technical education, during a July 25 Policy Committee meeting. “And then the board makes their recommendation, it’s OK or you pull it, because it is instructional materials, it’s curriculum, it’s things they’ve already approved.”

BCS also has a policy that allows parents to object to an assignment and allows their individual student to receive an alternate assignment.

During the July meeting library media specialist Rebecca Dickenson asked her fellow Policy Committee members to retain language from the current policy 4.403 in its revised policy 4.402, Selection of Instructional Materials (Other than Textbooks), which governs library materials. The language retained in the new draft says, “The Board supports principles of intellectual freedom inherent in the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.”

“It’s not a hill I’ll die on. I just really like that language,” Dickenson told the committee, which agreed to the change.

The new draft for library material review stops there, but the current Blount County Schools policy 4.403 continues on to say, “and expressed in the Library Bill of Rights of the American Library Association.”

The ALA document says libraries, as forums for information and ideas, should be guided by policies such as, “Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues,” and “A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridge because of origin, age, background, or views.”

Many of the policy updates on the school board’s consent agenda tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 9) are required by state law or recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association. The state is requiring high school grades be based on a 10-point scale, with 90-100 being an A, for example. The Policy Committee is recommending BCS apply the same scale at all grade levels. “I can’t imagine having two different grading scales in the same building,” said Mark Dowlen, principal of Eagleton College and Career Academy, which eventually will serve grades 6-12.

Recommendations from the Policy Committee also include removing the Board Self-Evaluation Policy, 1.103. A policy spreadsheet prepared for the meeting indicates that was recommended by school board Chairman Robby Kirkland. The policy is not required by law, and most districts do not have a board self-evaluation policy, according to the spreadsheet.

wvlt.tv

Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
