Brig. Gen. Thomas S. Cauthen retires, ceremony held at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

A 38-year military career came to an end Saturday, Aug. 6, with the retirement of Brig. Gen. Thomas S. Cauthen. McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base hosted a retirement ceremony for Cauthen over the weekend.

Per a Tennessee Military Department media release, he signed up for the Tennessee Air National Guard in 1984 after being inspired by his father’s service in the group that preceded the 134th Air Refueling Wing. He earned his commission after finishing an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee.

While with the Air National Guard, Cauthen deployed to Serbia, Kuwait, Iraq, Bosnia and Afghanistan, flying combat and support missions, in addition to carrying out homeland security assignments.

He cited his time in command of the Louisville-based 134th Air Refueling Wing as the most memorable part of his career.

Cauthen commented that he plans to enjoy his retirement by spending time with his family, volunteering and flying.

