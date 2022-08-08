Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Cristobal P. Gonzales
Cristobal P. Gonzales passed away peacefully in his home on July 31, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on August 20, 1933. Cristobal was born at home on the outskirts of Brawley. The third child of Juan and Clotilde Gonzales. He attended school at Miguel Hidalgo and Brawley Union High School, graduating in 1952, where he played football and was part of the 1951 CIF Championship team.
thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
thedesertreview.com
Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”
EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomes new class of Medicine Residents
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is welcoming a new class of residents who will receive training at the hospital's Family Medicine Center. Eight Family & Community Medicine residents recently graduated from medical school and will spend the next three years treating patients under the mentorship of other YRMC doctors.
thedesertreview.com
National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang
EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
thedesertreview.com
MTC sponsors vacation bible school for Holtville church
HOLTVILLE — Imperial Regional Detention Facility located in Calexico, CA and operated by Management and Training Corporation sponsored the Vacation Bible School for the Holtville’s First Assembly of God church. Pastors George and Annette Cortez received the various snacks and art supplies donated by MTC staff which will be for over 40 kids enrolled in the program.
thedesertreview.com
Holtville FFA among highest-rated chapters at the state level
HOLTVILLE — The 95th National FFA Convention will be held on October 26-29th in Indianapolis. Holtville FFA has a lot to show at the convention, as they received a 3-star recognition in the National Chapter Award category in the recently released 2022 State Star Reports. Holtville was ranked three...
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore and […]
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session
EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
thedesertreview.com
Water and paint: Brawley council addresses drought and graffiti
BRAWLEY — Online and in-person audiences heard the Mayor and council members discuss a variety of issues around the city of Brawley ranging from improvements to safety measures in public facilities to the Governor’s order to reduce water usage by twenty percent at the city council meeting that took place on Tuesday, August 2.
Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts
A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Arson suspect returns to court
EL CENTRO — Eriberto Saucedo Delgado, the man alleged to be responsible for the numerous haystack fires earlier this spring was present at the Imperial County Superior Court House in Brawley Monday, July 18 for a preliminary readiness conference. The defendant was present and in custody with Heather Cutlip...
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
2022 Brawley Football preview: Wildcats looking for a fresh start
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats are coming off a very successful season in 2021. Which included nine wins, four wins in the Imperial Valley League, a Bell Game win, and even a playoff run. But this year, head coach Jon Self is looking for a fresh start.
thedesertreview.com
Heber shooting suspect returns to court
BRAWLEY — Jose Mario Salas, a man charged with violating penal code 182 (conspiracy) and 187 (murder) was present at the Imperial Valley Superior Court House in Brawley Tuesday, July 19 for a preliminary readiness conference. The defendant was present with counsel Donald Levine. During court, it was noted...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
