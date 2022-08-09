Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
News Channel 25
'Creative stipends' help Killeen ISD hire over 500 ahead of school year
The ongoing teacher shortage has hit school districts small and large. The challenges brought on by the pandemic, like switching to virtual learning, only made things worse. The Killeen Independent School District began tackling these challenges head on. Killeen ISD now has the highest new teacher starting salary at just...
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
KWTX
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waco ISD announces free meals for all students for upcoming school year
The federal provision eliminates applications for free and reduced-price meals for districts in low-income areas. It allows all students in Waco ISD to eat free of charge.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
News Channel 25
Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023
The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Temple ISD families 'can't wait' for new Smart Tag program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is preparing for the new school year to start in the next few days. This year they will be introducing their new Smart Tag program. "It's been a project we've been working on for almost a year to make sure it did what we wanted it to do and served us well," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Kent Boyd said.
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas
You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
fox44news.com
Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KWTX
‘Without you, there would be no other professions’: Retired educator gives teachers advice about burnout, starting new school year
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A retired teacher gives teachers advice about starting a new school year and preventing burnout as a new year is not only hard and exciting for students but also teachers. Merrikay Shade taught for almost 30 years. She taught at Robinson High School, Texas Christian Academy,...
News Channel 25
Killeen ISD elementary teachers preparing for new school year
The past two years have been a whirlwind for teachers across the country, to say the least. The ongoing teacher shortage and pandemic have pushed hundreds of educators into different professions. Others have decided to retire early. However, for the teachers who've decided to stick with the profession, they are...
KWTX
Parents, school board member raise concerns about safety of new Waco ISD school design
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Parents and board members are coming forward with concerns about the proposed design concept for the new schools to be built for Waco ISD. Waco ISD has been working to design three new schools within the district: Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, and Tennyson Middle School.
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
News Channel 25
New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react
Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Military serviceman travels across the globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her. Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago […]
Comments / 3