Waco, TX

KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

'Creative stipends' help Killeen ISD hire over 500 ahead of school year

The ongoing teacher shortage has hit school districts small and large. The challenges brought on by the pandemic, like switching to virtual learning, only made things worse. The Killeen Independent School District began tackling these challenges head on. Killeen ISD now has the highest new teacher starting salary at just...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023

The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Temple ISD families 'can't wait' for new Smart Tag program

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is preparing for the new school year to start in the next few days. This year they will be introducing their new Smart Tag program. "It's been a project we've been working on for almost a year to make sure it did what we wanted it to do and served us well," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Kent Boyd said.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
News Channel 25

Killeen ISD elementary teachers preparing for new school year

The past two years have been a whirlwind for teachers across the country, to say the least. The ongoing teacher shortage and pandemic have pushed hundreds of educators into different professions. Others have decided to retire early. However, for the teachers who've decided to stick with the profession, they are...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KILLEEN, TX

