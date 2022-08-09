Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on The East Side, Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection
Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection. It happened around 12:40 pm near Perryville and Spring Brook. Sources said a person has abandoned a vehicle in the middle of the intersection,. Causing some traffic delays in the area. In the past, there have been people who park...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sheets Of Steel Falls Off A Semi, Blocking Traffic At Local Busy Intersection
It happened at 173 and 251. Reports of several sheets of steel, has fallen off a semi. We do have reports that there might have been property damages. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries On The West Side, 1 Victim Laying in The Roadway
It happened around 3:30 pm near Island and West. Reports of an accident near this location. One victim was reporting head injuries. And another victim was laying in the roadway. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…
In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Pizza Joint Shuts Down Tonight, Disorderly Situation Being Reported As Cause
Where at: 6240 Mulford Village Dr/Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. At approximately 7:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to 6240 Mulford Village Drive, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, for reports of a possible battery victim and a person possibly pepper sprayed for being disorderly. No one was transported by ambulance, so...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near A Local School
It happened this afternoon, in front of Rock Cut Elementary. 7900 block of Forest Hills rd. Reports of a 2 vehicle accident. Non life threatening injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a little bit. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Hospital Is On Full Diversion…
Swedish American Hospital is on full diversion. Unknown why at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened around 7:15 pm in the 300 block of W McNair rd. Reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
rockfordscanner.com
We Are Getting Reports Of A Wild Animal Attacking A Panhandler in Rockford
Call logs do show an “animal complaint and a medical”. Sources told us a wild animal has attacked a person. that was panhandling at 9th and Harrison this morning. As you know the local animal control is encrypted, along with police. We have to wonder WHY animal control is...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Cold Case: Carl Gordon
Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported
A few shots fired incidents reported in the last 24 hours with where and when:. Houghton St and Donaldson St, multiple rounds fired and property damaged at around 11:00 pm. No injuries have been reported. Police are currently investigating. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle, Injuries Being Reported…
Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened just before 7 pm near the CVS on N Alpine. Initial reports are saying a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Unknown if the vehicle involved, stayed on scene. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the West Side
Beginning Wednesday August 10th, the Water Division will be. repairing the water service in the 1300 block of Seminary St. closed at Catherine St to all traffic going southbound. Southbound traffic will be. detoured on to Nelson Blvd. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Semi & Multiple Vehicles Have Crashed, Jaws Of Life Needed… Traffic Reported To Be At A Standstill
There are 2 different scenes on I-90. The other scene is https://rockfordscanner.com/2022/08/rs-2017/. Traffic is reported to be at a standstill. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 26. Reports of a semi and multiple vehicles have crashed. One of the vehicles is...
rockfordscanner.com
Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…
RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run Driver In U-Haul Van Reported In Freeport
We have gotten reports of a large scene in Freeport tonight. In the 1700 block of S Oak Avenue around 10:25 pm, a male driving a 15 passenger U-Haul van is alleged to have hit a female pedestrian, possibly known to him, and then he fled the scene, possibly fleeing the Freeport area altogether.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night
RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford’s East side. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us...
Comments / 0