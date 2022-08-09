ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecatonica, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…

In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a "suspicious incident". how many of these other "suspicious incidents", are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near A Local School

It happened this afternoon, in front of Rock Cut Elementary. 7900 block of Forest Hills rd. Reports of a 2 vehicle accident. Non life threatening injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a little bit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Local Hospital Is On Full Diversion…

Swedish American Hospital is on full diversion. Unknown why at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Cold Case: Carl Gordon

Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 815-547-7867. More info on the case: https://www.missinginillinois.org/post/carl-gordon-jr-35-of-belvidere-has-been-found-deceased.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported

A few shots fired incidents reported in the last 24 hours with where and when:. Houghton St and Donaldson St, multiple rounds fired and property damaged at around 11:00 pm. No injuries have been reported. Police are currently investigating.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the West Side

Beginning Wednesday August 10th, the Water Division will be. repairing the water service in the 1300 block of Seminary St. closed at Catherine St to all traffic going southbound. Southbound traffic will be. detoured on to Nelson Blvd. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…

RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night

RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford's East side.

