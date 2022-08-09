ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vhe5L_0h9tbZwH00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to MCSO’s Facebook , a missing person report was filed for Taylor Haynes, 25, of Decatur. The report was filed on July 8.

MCSO: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Joe’s Pawn

Since then, it was found that she had gone missing from outside of Decatur. Both MCSO and Decatur Police Department have shared this information before , but are asking the public to continue to keep an eye out for Taylor.

She is described as 5’1″, 145 pounds, brown eyes and long brown hair, possibly with blonde dye at the tips. She has a septum piercing that looks like a horseshoe or bull ring.

Taylor has several tattoos including an arrow with an infinity symbol and the words “I love you more” on her left forearm, a feather with birds flying from the tip with the words “One day I’ll fly away” on her left shoulder and a black tattoo on her left inner wrist of the letter “Q” and a heart, which looks like the card face for the Queen of Hearts.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joey Clark at (256)-560-6173, or you can use their tip line at this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Tattoos#Birds#Mcso#Decatur Police Department##Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Muscle Shoals man arrested for trafficking Fentanyl, meth

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the Muscle Shoals Police Department arrested a man for trafficking methamphetamine and Fentanyl in the area. according to a Facebook post from the Muscle Shoals Police Department, Gary Harbin 42, was arrested after the department and the Colbert County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant following a lengthy investigation.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began Thursday morning. Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult

The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed

The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy