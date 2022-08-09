Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Area School District finalizing referendum plan for November ballot
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Tuesday night’s partisan primary, voters finalized which candidates will be on the ballot in November. Some cities and area school districts are also in the last steps of approving referendum questions for that election. One of those is the Eau Claire Area School District.
WEAU-TV 13
Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
WEAU-TV 13
EAU CLAIRE GAPS COMMITTEE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to recognize the GAPS Committee with the Sunshine Award. The GAPS committee is comprised of concerned community members, including Eau Claire programs such as the Community Table, LSS Gaining Ground, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, The Free Clinic, HSHS, Mayo Clinic, and Sojourner House. Individuals meet on a weekly basis to discuss the “GAPS” that need to be addressed for the unhoused population in our community. It is not just one program that can address the needs – it takes a community to come together! This committee started to just talk about the concerns that were being seen at the start of COVID and it has grown to accomplish how to help the unhoused have access to transportation, a warming/cooling center during extreme weather, the collaboration between programs to support them and much, much more! These individuals are passionate about serving others and should be recognized for the weekly efforts being made to help those in our area. We have so many people in need.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Aug. 11, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
WEAU-TV 13
School District of Cadott reinstates books
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -In March one school district decided to move some books out of its kindergarten through sixth grade school library due to a parent’s concern. Wednesday night, the School Board voted to reinstate them. About four months ago, the Cadott School Board voted to remove the book “Protest Movements: Then and Now.” It decided to make another book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag” only available to students in fourth grade or above. A third book, “The Baby Tree,” would no longer be in the Library but would be available at the Guidance Counselor’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout receive $70,000 grant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout, UW-Eau Claire and a few other UW schools received $70,000 grants from the UW System. These grants aim to help students who were formerly in the foster care system. The Fostering Success Program on the UW-Stout campus is the first in the nation designed...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend. In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
WEAU-TV 13
Cobban Bridge Replacement Project underway; expected completion in Oct. 2023
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The more than a century-old Cobban Bridge sits on the Chippewa River in Chippewa County. In 2017, Chippewa County closed it due to safety concerns. After years of planning, a more modern multi-dollar structure is set to replace Cobban Bridge. “It’ll be a little different...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
WEAU-TV 13
Wagner Tails fundraisers include drinkware, clothing, bracelets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU’s Danielle Wagner is collaborating with three different small businesses for Wagner Tails fundraisers. For each fundraiser, proceeds are divided evenly between the 12 current Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues across western Wisconsin. The fundraisers include drinkware, clothing and bracelets. You can find links to each fundraiser below.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football preview travels to Menomonie to check in with the reigning Big Rivers Conference champions. Plus, the Express look to continue their winning ways as they head to Mankato and the battle for Eau Claire as the Cavs host the Bears.
WEAU-TV 13
Agricultural Educators show-off hemp research crops
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Most Wisconsin farmers could be found in their corn fields today, however several were spotted in a hemp field. Just off of Highway 178, near lake Wissota, is what’s known as the Chippewa County Farm. More than a dozen variations of industrial hemp were planted there. UW-Madison Extension Chippewa County Division hosted Industrial Hemp Field day to allow others to checkout the crops.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
