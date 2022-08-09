Read full article on original website
Buffaloes making a run at SoCal back Johnny Thompson Jr.
Johnny Thompson Jr. was a USC commitment briefly last fall. His recruitment has veered in a different direction since then. The top 100 California recruit from Oaks Christian High School now has the most interest in two other schools...
UCLA DC Bill McGovern on Scheme, Install, the Defensive Staff and More
The new UCLA defensive coordinator, Bill McGovern, talked Friday after practice about how his scheme needs to be versatile, how they're ahead in installation, the collaborative effort of the defensive staff and more.
Zach Charbonnet on More Leadership, Improvement, O-Line
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet talked Friday after practice about trying to provide more leadership this year, what he worked on to improve in the offseason, his impression of the offensive line, and more.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
The Block: How the former USC QBs will fare at their new homes
In this excerpt from "The Block", former USC DL Trevor Trout joins Carl Reed to discuss three of Trevor's former teammates: quarterbacks J.T. Daniels, Jaxson Dart, and Kedon Slovis, as they have all transferred to new programs forï¿½
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
What's Bruin Show - A Look at the Early Days of UCLA Fall Camp
In this episode of the What's Bruin Show, we discuss the first few days of fall camp for the UCLA football team and focus on players that have stood out.
