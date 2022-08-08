Read full article on original website
Lucile Man Reporedly Drowns in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 4:07 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a drowning at Shorts Bar on the Big Salmon in Idaho County. The caller also advised Dispatch that CPR was in progress. According to a release from the Idaho County...
Helicopter pilot who died battling wildfires near Salmon remembered as hero and friend
OROFINO — Honor. Service. Sacrifice. Those are words used to describe not only members of the military, but also wildland firefighters. Tom Hayes was both. Thumbs up and a smile. That can also describe Tom, who was caught smiling and...
KTVB
Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival
Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car
GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
Engle death under investigation
On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
