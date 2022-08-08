ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riggins, ID

Big Country News

Lucile Man Reporedly Drowns in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 4:07 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a drowning at Shorts Bar on the Big Salmon in Idaho County. The caller also advised Dispatch that CPR was in progress. According to a release from the Idaho County...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car

GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Engle death under investigation

On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
AHSAHKA, ID

