Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
WCNC
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
Concord teen missing since July 30, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30. Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return, officials say.
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Union County deputies are close to naming their new K-9. You get to vote on it
MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday
GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
WBTV
Tepper’s GT Real Estate offers $82 million to pay off Rock Hill bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Tepper’s GT Real Estate has announced a new plan to pay everyone in the bakruptcy case of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. The announcement from GT Real Estate came on the eve of a court hearing to determine whether GT...
David Tepper plans to sell Rock Hill team HQ site, pay back creditors, company says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GT Real Estate, one of multiple companies owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, submitted a plan to pay back creditors in the failed Rock Hill Panthers HQ project. Under a reorganization plan submitted in court on Thursday morning, Tepper's other company, DT Sports Holding, will...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Panthers practice facility bankruptcy case closer to resolution with reorganization plan
The bankruptcy process around the canceled Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is potentially a step closer to its conclusion. In a press release Thursday, GT Real Estate Holdings LLC (GTRE) announced its bankruptcy reorganization plan. GTRE, a company owned by Panthers and Charlotte Football Club owner...
No more free parking at Charlotte's Optimist Hall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall, the popular dining hall in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood, will begin charging customers for parking. Customers can still park for free for 90 minutes. For customers parked from 90 minutes to two hours, parking will be $5. Customers parked up to 24 hours will be charged $18. The new parking system is part of an agreement to have Laz Parking manage Optimist Hall's lot.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0