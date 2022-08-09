ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord teen missing since July 30, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Concord who's been missing since July 30. Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30 and did not return, officials say.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

No more free parking at Charlotte's Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall, the popular dining hall in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood, will begin charging customers for parking. Customers can still park for free for 90 minutes. For customers parked from 90 minutes to two hours, parking will be $5. Customers parked up to 24 hours will be charged $18. The new parking system is part of an agreement to have Laz Parking manage Optimist Hall's lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
