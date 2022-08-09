ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-09

Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
Evening Update on the Hog Trough Fire

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 18:59:16

Incident is 44% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The fire transferred command from the Western Montana All Hazard Type 3 Incident Management Team to the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team at 7 pm MDT on August 3rd. 

View Hog Trough Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Hog Trough Fire Forward Operating Base
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 7
Fire Activity Along the Fire's Southwest Corner
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 7
Fire Behavior in the Signal Rock Area on August 6
August 6th Crew Activity on the Hog Trough Fire
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 6
Smoke Along the Southwest Flank of the Fire
It's Not Worth The View
Thinned Road with Hog Trough Smoke
Ladder Fuel Consumption

#Trough#Montana Wildfire#The Hog Trough Fire Last#Black Bear Campground#Skalkaho Falls#Mdt
Montana Incident News

