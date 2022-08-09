ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Incident News

Texas Wildfire alert: Big Sky update 2022-08-09

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 4 days ago
Big Sky Fire smoke plume Aug 2, 2022

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 20:35:28

Incident is 95% contained.

Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist local officials on the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County just after noon on August 2, 2022. The fire is approximately 9 miles north of Fredericksburg. Local authorities have requested the public avoid the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road. Approximately 40 residents were initially evacuated. State resources staged in Kerrville, including Texas A&M Forest Service heavy equipment and a strike team of engines, responded along with aviation crews. Aviation during the first operational period, Aug 2,  included 7 fixed wing and 2 helicopters providing aerial assistance. Aviation resources are on standby as needed for continued operations.By 3:30, on Aug 2, crews reported the fire was approximately 200 acres, burning in grass and brush fuels, being pushed by sustained 15 mph winds, with gusts around 25 mph.  Local resources remained on scene overnight, monitoring points of concernAs of Aug 4, perimeter is 1459 acres and approximately 92 personnel were involved in the containment and mop up operations.State and local crews are working in coordination to provide point protection, construct containment line and mop up. See Recent Articles below for Updates.As always, fire managers want to remind the public that drones are not allowed to be flown around active wildland firefighting efforts. When unknown aircraft, including drones, are spotted near the fire, all responding aviation is immediately grounded. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the fire area [NOTAM: FDC 2/2523, https://bit.ly/3zPDzFZ]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft.

View Big Sky Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Big Sky Fire helitanker Aug 2, 2022
Big Sky Fire flame front Aug 2, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU04z_0h9tZWiU00
Mosaic of Big Sky Fire on Aug 3, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062KAN_0h9tZWiU00
Big Sky Smoke Column on August 2, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Helicopters#Texas Wildfire#Texas A M Forest Service#The Big Sky Fire#Updates
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

194
Followers
51
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy