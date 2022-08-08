ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-08-08

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 08:19:04

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 934 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The fire continues to creep and smolder.  On the northwest side of the fire, fire continues to move into the drainage.  Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/20

