Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-09

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 20:13:51

Incident is 18% contained.

Yesterday light winds and moderated temperatures occurred throughout the fire area. After light rains on Saturday, a drying trend in the region started. Firefighters took advantage of the moderate conditions to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection. They were able to access different areas of the forest to start building a direct handline on the Jackass Ridge before hot and dry conditions return to the fire area.A warm and dry weather pattern has moved back into the area, and light winds from the Northwest with gusts up to 22 mph are predicted. Increased fire behavior is expected to resume. Firefighters will strengthen current containment lines, control lines, and connect handlines that were started yesterday to limit fire spread. Incident managers remain focused on protecting private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, the powerline, and other infrastructure.The boat launch at Spring Creek on the Salmon River is now open. This is a popular launch spot for a 10-mile day stretch with Class III rapids and a take out at Cove Creek. Please drive slowly and carefully in route and on the shuttle between launch and takeout, as you must share the road with firefighters

Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction

