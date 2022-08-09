ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Texas Wildfire alert: Burns Creek Fire update 2022-08-09

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HVVz_0h9tZN1B00
Burns Creek Fire

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 17:23:17

Incident is 60% contained.

 

At 4:16pm on August 7th, The Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The fire began in the area of the 6600 block of FM 1948, and is moving north in the direction of Lake Sommerville. TAMFS is in unified command with local resources.

Evacuations have been ordered on Schulenburg Lane, and the direct vicinity of the fire. Multiple aviation assets including 10 fixed-wing aircraft, and 2 helicopters have been utilized. Other assets ordered include 3 bulldozers, 3 agency fire engines, and a strike team of fire engines from Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). 

Air assets are utilizing Lake Sommerville to dip water buckets; all boaters must avoid the area to allow crews to safely load and return. Do not fly drones at or near wildfires, as they are a hazard to aviation and hinder firefighting operations. 

 

View Burns Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, OR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Mutual Aid#Texas A M#Texas Wildfire#The Burns Creek Fire#Tamfs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

194
Followers
51
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy