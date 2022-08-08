ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Wildfire alert: Sugarloaf Fire update 2022-08-08

 4 days ago
Afternoon smoke from smoldering Sugarloaf Fire 8/4

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:07:22

Incident is 60% contained.

Fire is 839 acresContainment is at 60%Significant moisture was received in the fire area over the weekendAs of Monday, Aug. 8 the Sugarloaf Fire will be put into patrol status and most resources will be reassignedNo smoke has been visible over the fire in several daysContainment of the fire will likely never reach 100% since active fire has not tested fire linesThe fire is human caused, anyone with information on how the fire started can call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line, 303-275-5266The fire origin is near the terminus of Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek TrailheadFirst reported Monday afternoon, July 25Burning in timber, rocky, difficult to access terrainApproximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground

View Sugarloaf Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Drone Photo Credit: Seth McKinney
Aug 3 Aviation moving equipment
August 2 afternoon view of the Sugarloaf Fire
Aug 2 Morning Firing operation Sugarloaf Fire
Aug 2 Morning Firing operation Sugarloaf Fire
Smoke from firing operation August 1, 2022
Smoke over the Sugarloaf Fire on July 31
Helicopter at the heli base 3
Helicopter at the heli base 2
Helicopter at the heli base
Aerial with retardant line of Sugarloaf Fire

