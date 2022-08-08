Wyoming Wildfire alert: Sugarloaf Fire update 2022-08-08

Afternoon smoke from smoldering Sugarloaf Fire 8/4

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:07:22

Incident is 60% contained.

Fire is 839 acresContainment is at 60%Significant moisture was received in the fire area over the weekendAs of Monday, Aug. 8 the Sugarloaf Fire will be put into patrol status and most resources will be reassignedNo smoke has been visible over the fire in several daysContainment of the fire will likely never reach 100% since active fire has not tested fire linesThe fire is human caused, anyone with information on how the fire started can call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line, 303-275-5266The fire origin is near the terminus of Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek TrailheadFirst reported Monday afternoon, July 25Burning in timber, rocky, difficult to access terrainApproximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground

Drone Photo Credit: Seth McKinney

