7-17-22 Committee Fire, aerial operations

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 13:26:55

Incident is 90% contained.

The Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15. It is located on the back side of Munds Mountain, east of Sedona. Smoke will remain visible during suppression efforts. It was likely caused by lightning.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

