Montana Wildfire alert: Matt Staff Rd Fire update 2022-08-09

 4 days ago
Skidgeon on Fire

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 17:36:14

Incident is 100% contained.

 MATT STAFF RD FIRE - Final Update 8/8/22, 4:30 pmThe fire is now 100% contained. The County Assist Team would like to thank the local cooperating agencies, residents, and partners for all of the support provided throughout the incident. The fire will be turned back over to the local unit on Tuesday, August 8. Some resources will be left to monitor the area. Due to instability in the air, you may see dust devils present in the area, they are not related to the fire. As temperatures increase, the public is reminded to take extreme caution to prevent wildfires, and to prepare homes for potential evacuation. For statewide fire and preparedness information, see MTfireinfo.org. 

 

View Matt Staff Rd Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

MattStaff Fire - skidgeon + FF
MattStaff Fire from top
Aerial 5
Aerial 4
Aerial 3
Aerial 2
Aerial 1
Public Meeting 8/5

