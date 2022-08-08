ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland County, TX

Texas Wildfire alert: High Point Fire update 2022-08-08

Texas Incident News
Texas Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46x84b_0h9tZCJC00
Dozer Crews

Last updated: Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:55:32

Incident is 100% contained.

 Friday August 5th Texas A&M Forest Service received a request for assistance from Gorman Volunteer Fire Department for a wildfire located in Eastland County northeast of Gorman. Upon initial size up the fire is at 100 acres with moderate to extreme fire behavior, aircraft has been requested to assist ground resources with slowing the flanks and head of the fire. Dozers are engaging and have begun constructing containment line with holding support from engine crews.Texas A&M Forest Service is currently working in unified command with local responders and is utilizing air attack for support. Aircraft have made several beneficial drops and fire activity has dropped tremendously at this time. 

View High Point Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1GV9_0h9tZCJC00
VLAT making a drop along containment line

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Eastland County, TX
City
Gorman, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Texas A M#Texas Wildfire#Dozer Crews#Texas A M Forest Service#Vlat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Texas Incident News

Texas Incident News

194
Followers
51
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy