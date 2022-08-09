Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Our spring trip to Beaufort, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBeaufort, SC
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
Related
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 11
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School Volleyball scores and highlights for Tuesday, August 11 2022.
Savannah, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Hampstead High School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WJCL
Students move into residences at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the start of classes just days away, students have now arrived back on campus at Savannah State University. Thursday was the final day to move into their living spaces. Slowly but surely, returning Savannah State students were unloading their cars and moving into their apartments...
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
High School football teams scrimmage ahead of season kicking off next week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Highlights and final scores from two high school football scrimmages held in Savannah on Thursday, Aug. 11.
WJCL
'We have a lot of doubters': Sharks ready to surprise teams in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown to kickoff is on. The GHSA football season gets underway next week and teams are preparing for the 2022 season. The Island Sharks are ready for a fresh year under head coach Deshawn Printup. Last season, the Sharks finished 4-6 overall without a region win.
yourislandnews.com
School district announces Principals, Assistant Principals of the Year
Two principals from northern Beaufort County were Elementary Principal of the Year and Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year when Beaufort County School District honored the 2022 Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2022 Summer Institute, the district’s annual three-day summer professional development conference, Friday, Aug. 5.
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots shooter turns himself in
The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
WTGS
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
AOL Corp
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
WJCL
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
kiss951.com
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Some of the best vacations are the ones where you do four things – sleep, beach, eat, repeat. That’s exactly what we did on our trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
Comments / 0