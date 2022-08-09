ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

WJCL

Students move into residences at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. — With the start of classes just days away, students have now arrived back on campus at Savannah State University. Thursday was the final day to move into their living spaces. Slowly but surely, returning Savannah State students were unloading their cars and moving into their apartments...
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
WJCL

'We have a lot of doubters': Sharks ready to surprise teams in 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The countdown to kickoff is on. The GHSA football season gets underway next week and teams are preparing for the 2022 season. The Island Sharks are ready for a fresh year under head coach Deshawn Printup. Last season, the Sharks finished 4-6 overall without a region win.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

School district announces Principals, Assistant Principals of the Year

Two principals from northern Beaufort County were Elementary Principal of the Year and Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year when Beaufort County School District honored the 2022 Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2022 Summer Institute, the district's annual three-day summer professional development conference, Friday, Aug. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Sure Shots shooter turns himself in

The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
WALTERBORO, SC
Chris Myers
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
kiss951.com

Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina

Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. "They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart's Town

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It's called the search for Stuart's Town. "There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

