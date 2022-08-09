ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU football drops sunrise-inspired tan uniforms

Arizona State football revealed a tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once in 2022 for an Oct. 8 home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
Chip on shoulder, Cardinals QB Trace McSorley can use Friday to impress

Trace McSorley will start with both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy sidelined on Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals. More opportunities will be in front of him. Lately, the third-string Arizona Cardinals quarterback has gotten reps with the first-teamers that he probably didn’t expect to come at this volume. Murray has missed time with COVID-19 and a banged-up wrist, while McCoy has been held out cautiously with an arm issue.
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Running the football

On the third episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Arizona State reporter Jake Anderson break down how ASU’s running game will look with the one-two punch of Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay and returning redshirt sophomore Daniyel Ngata. The trio...
Mercury beat Wings, move into 7th-place tie with New York

PHOENIX — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points, Shey Peddy had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 86-74 on Friday night. Phoenix (15-20) is tied with New York for seventh in the WNBA standings with one game remaining. The Mercury, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2012, play at Chicago on Sunday, while the Liberty host Atlanta. Dallas (17-18) is locked into the No. 6 seed and plays Los Angeles on Sunday,
