Victor Dimukeje, Trace McSorley pace Arizona Cardinals in rout of Bengals
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje made the most of his opportunity on Friday night. The linebacker led the way defensively in Arizona’s 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, registering a pair of sacks, two QB hits, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. “It was just showing...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘impressed’ with Kyler Murray’s play-calling
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury handed over play-calling duties to quarterback Kyler Murray in the team’s 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Taking the headset in the fourth quarter, Murray called around six plays with Jarrett Guarantano operating as Arizona’s signal caller. The outcomes may not have...
Trace McSorley throws TD in Arizona Cardinals’ 1st preseason drive
The Arizona Cardinals’ first series of the preseason was a positive one that put points on the board. Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley got the starting nod for Arizona, and the dual-threat option used both parts of his game to get Arizona a touchdown. After an eight-yard toss to Andy...
PFF’s Sam Monson lends 3 bold, positive Cardinals predictions
Not everyone is caught up in the Arizona Cardinals’ tumble in the second half of last year, nor a newsworthy offseason for mostly the wrong reasons. Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson lies in quite the optimistic camp regarding Arizona in his exercise of making bold predictions for every NFC West club.
Kyler Murray expected to call plays during 4th quarter of Cardinals-Bengals
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to hand over play-calling duties to quarterback Kyler Murray in the fourth quarter of the team’s first preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Arizona’s pregame show. Murray, who is not playing in Friday’s matchup, has been seen over multiple...
Greg Dortch keeps making plays for Cardinals with great grab, long return
If you have attended any of the Arizona Cardinals’ training camp practices or have seen videos from them, there’s a good chance wide receiver Greg Dortch was making a big play when you were watching. The second-year wideout out of Wake Forest has been one of the stories...
ASU football drops sunrise-inspired tan uniforms
Arizona State football revealed a tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once in 2022 for an Oct. 8 home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
ESPN’s Connelly: 2 ASU transfers can dictate College Football Playoff
As Arizona State manages low expectations from outside the program, it’s easy to forget the Sun Devils’ place in the larger fabric of college football. The transfer portal took from Tempe more than it gave back, and that could very well have implications in the College Football Playoff for 2022.
Eno Benjamin headlines Arizona Cardinals players to watch vs. Bengals
GLENDALE — If you’re planning on watching Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lead the way against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, you won’t have much luck. And no, the quarterback didn’t lose his starting role. With the plan to roll out those jostling for position on...
Chip on shoulder, Cardinals QB Trace McSorley can use Friday to impress
Trace McSorley will start with both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy sidelined on Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals. More opportunities will be in front of him. Lately, the third-string Arizona Cardinals quarterback has gotten reps with the first-teamers that he probably didn’t expect to come at this volume. Murray has missed time with COVID-19 and a banged-up wrist, while McCoy has been held out cautiously with an arm issue.
Zaven Collins fine-tuning his craft in Year 2 with Arizona Cardinals
Second-year pro Zaven Collins is still learning the finer details of playing inside linebacker in the NFL. One of those responsibilities is making the defensive calls for the first and second levels, regardless if he ends up being the one receiving the play-call from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph through his helmet or not.
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Running the football
On the third episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Arizona State reporter Jake Anderson break down how ASU’s running game will look with the one-two punch of Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay and returning redshirt sophomore Daniyel Ngata. The trio...
Larry Fitzgerald, Pedro Gomez in 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame class
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and late journalist Pedro Gomez are among the 2022 class members entering the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced Wednesday. They are joined by former Phoenix Mercury star and WNBA coach Jennifer Gillom, Northern Arizona women’s basketball player Peggy...
Cardinals notebook: TE Stephen Anderson leaning on his versatility
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals’ tight ends room is as stacked as it’s ever been. Zach Ertz is looking to pick up where he left after the joining the team midseason last year, Maxx Williams is back among his teammates following a promising season cut short due to injury and rookie Trey McBride certainly looks the part early on.
Trio of potential Cardinals starters expected to get some run vs. Bengals
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their final day of open training camp practices on Wednesday. Arizona kicks off preseason play Friday night against the Bengals, with the plan to get those further down on the depth chart more looks in a live-game setting. Not all potential starters...
Arizona Diamondbacks drop series opener in Colorado to Rockies
DENVER — Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked the...
Corona del Sol (Arizona) head football coach Jake Barro placed on administrative leave
By Brittany Bowyer There’s still little information available surrounding Corona del Sol Aztecs head football coach Jake Barro, who was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday afternoon. News broke when administration emailed parents a letter signed by the principal and athletic ...
Head football coach for Corona del Sol placed on paid leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is just three weeks away from the start of the high school football season for big schools (4A, 5A and 6A) and there is now trouble brewing for one East Valley school. According to a letter to parents from school officials tweeted out by the...
Mercury beat Wings, move into 7th-place tie with New York
PHOENIX — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points, Shey Peddy had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 86-74 on Friday night. Phoenix (15-20) is tied with New York for seventh in the WNBA standings with one game remaining. The Mercury, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2012, play at Chicago on Sunday, while the Liberty host Atlanta. Dallas (17-18) is locked into the No. 6 seed and plays Los Angeles on Sunday,
ESPN’s NBA staff still mighty high on 2022-23 Phoenix Suns
If you were wondering why the Phoenix Suns have, so far, attacked the offseason with only tinkering, it might be best to remember the full context of the past two years instead of their 2021-22 flameout. Phoenix has finished the last two regular seasons with a top-two record and has...
