Trace McSorley will start with both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy sidelined on Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals. More opportunities will be in front of him. Lately, the third-string Arizona Cardinals quarterback has gotten reps with the first-teamers that he probably didn’t expect to come at this volume. Murray has missed time with COVID-19 and a banged-up wrist, while McCoy has been held out cautiously with an arm issue.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO