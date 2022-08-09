ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election

BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
Full statement: New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

"Upon announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the Zhukovskyy case, Governor Sununu issued a statement that, “the fallen seven did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy.” The AG’s office issued a statement disagreeing with the verdict, stating that, “Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges and held responsible. . .”
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in Northfield triple-homicide case

CONCORD, N.H. — A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
New Hampshire health officials report 7 COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report on Thursday. Three more deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 2,640. Health officials reported 1,499 new...
