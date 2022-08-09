Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate reviews circumstances of Harmony Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heartbroken and hoping for justice, the Office of the Child Advocate has been following Harmony Montgomery’s case closely. The search for the 8-year-old girl has now become a homicide investigation, according to officials. The attorney general said he believes she was killed in December 2019.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu signs letter asking president to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers
CONCORD, N.H. — Seventeen Republican governors, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers coming into the U.S. The governors claim the mandate is hurting the economy. Their letter said 72 other countries have...
WCVB
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
WMUR.com
Raw video: New Hampshire attorney general announces investigators believe Harmony Montgomery is dead
VIDEO: New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announces investigators believe Harmony Montgomery was killed in early December 2019. Read the full story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
WMUR.com
New grants available for New Hampshire police departments to receive, maintain body, dash cameras
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement in the Granite State now has access to nearly $1.2 million in additional funding to purchase body and dash cameras. New Hampshire’s department of safety commissioner Robert Quinn said the money approved by state lawmakers will help even more agencies get the equipment.
New Hampshire governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
CONCORD, N.H. — Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for...
WMUR.com
Full statement: New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers
"Upon announcement of the not guilty verdicts in the Zhukovskyy case, Governor Sununu issued a statement that, “the fallen seven did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy.” The AG’s office issued a statement disagreeing with the verdict, stating that, “Mr. Zhukovskyy should have been found guilty of the charges and held responsible. . .”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
darientimes.com
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
WMUR.com
Man found not guilty in New Hampshire motorcycle crash trial now in ICE custody in Pennsylvania
CONCORD, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned that a man found not guilty of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Pennsylvania. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, a citizen of Ukraine, is being held...
WMUR.com
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in Northfield triple-homicide case
CONCORD, N.H. — A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report on Thursday. Three more deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 2,640. Health officials reported 1,499 new...
Comments / 1