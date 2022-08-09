ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Thibodaux
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
LUTCHER, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy