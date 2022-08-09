Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the […]
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021. The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's...
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to police, Bergeron jumped out of a car and started firing at four people walking down South Abe Street on...
Suspect arrested after shooting at Baton Rouge murder victim's funeral in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A person was shot at a funeral after an argument stirred up at the service where a victim of gun violence was being laid to rest. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday evening Anthony James, 18, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after the shooting. Deputies...
Janee Pedesclaux, mother accused of stabbing her two children, to undergo competency evaluation
A New Orleans woman appeared in court for the first time following the stabbing of her two young children over the weekend, resulting in the death of her three-year-old daughter. On Thursday, a judge ordered that 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux undergo a mental evaluation prior to her bond hearing.
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Louisiana man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with an arrest of a Thibodaux man.
Police Shoots Dog After Attacking and Killing 13-Month-Old Toddler
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Neighbors are grieving over a dog attack that ended with the death of a 13-month-old boy in New Orleans. New Orleans police responded to a call in the 5500 block...
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans. Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes. He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview. One of his alleged victims...
