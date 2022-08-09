Read full article on original website
Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
Man arrested after Tulsa police's largest fentanyl bust in department's history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after recovering the largest amount of fentanyl and other drugs in the department's history. On Aug. 2, TPD served a warrant at an apartment complex in midtown Tulsa near 1st and Peoria. In that investigation, officers recovered over...
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
Cherokee Nation to temporarily reopen clothing assistance program for two weeks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is temporarily reopening its "Clothes for Kids" assistance program to those who missed the initial deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the deadline. The program provides $150 in clothing assistance to qualifying Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or income....
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
Tulsa Health Department hosts back-to-school resource event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is helping families get ready to go back to school. The department is hosting a free resource event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. There will be free immunizations and COVID-19...
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered baby siamang
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo welcomed it's newest member on Monday, when siamang mother Boomerang gave birth to a baby. “Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals, Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”
Nearly a third of Tulsa Fire aerial ladders failed annual certification, TFD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For someone in a burning building, aerial ladders can be the stairway to safety. "When you need a ladder to make an immediate intervention, effect a rescue, that's really the only tool that can do the job,” explained Matt Lay, president of Tulsa IAFF Local 176.
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Is the state ready for influx of expectant mothers?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The near-total abortion ban in Oklahoma is highlighting another issue: the lack of resources available to help support expectant mothers having and raising a child. Birthright of Tulsa had 1,400 visits last year and is bracing to potentially have even more. “There’s nobody that’s paying...
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
TPD warns of rental property scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is warning the public after seeing an increase in rental scams in the city. The scams are target at those looking to rent property. This is how TPD said the scam works:. A scammer will steal photographs of a legitimate property...
Bartlesville man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening a representative
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements against U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and threatening to kidnap and assault the...
School districts still grappling with bus driver shortage in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Teachers and administrators are excited about the return to school but getting students to campus is another story. Districts have struggled to recruit bus drivers since the beginning of the pandemic. Some Green Country districts are optimistic about the bus driver situation, but finding bus...
Tulsa parents encouraged to vaccinate children against COVID before classes start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As kids in Tulsa County prepare to head back to school, they're getting all the supplies they need and their mandatory vaccines, but what about the optional ones?. "In Tulsa County, really about 35.6% of the population ages 5-17 have received at least one COVID...
Police identify 23-year-old victim from north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting near North Frankfort Avenue and East 42nd Place on August 9. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Farron Cooper with a gunshot wound to his torso and one to the leg. He was taken to Saint John's hospital where he...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: The rush to get sterilized post-Roe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Natasha Cryer had made up her mind about sterilization when she was pregnant with her daughter, but it took four years for an Oklahoma doctor to agree to perform the surgery. She had all but given up, until the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion...
Osage County deputies arrest alleged burglar after standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a barn in Osage County. The sheriff's office says on July 29, the victim called deputies to his home where he found a man, identified as Aaron Ramey, inside his barn. Deputies...
