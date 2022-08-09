ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

KTUL

Pride flag vandalism spree continues in Brookside neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four residents of a Brookside neighborhood have had their pride flags vandalized or stolen in four days. NewsChannel 8 received exclusive footage of the most recent theft from a home security camera. But the Tulsa Police Department said they have very little to go on.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to temporarily reopen clothing assistance program for two weeks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is temporarily reopening its "Clothes for Kids" assistance program to those who missed the initial deadline or whose citizenship application was processed after the deadline. The program provides $150 in clothing assistance to qualifying Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or income....
TULSA, OK
Bixby, OK
Tulsa, OK
Bixby, OK
KTUL

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department hosts back-to-school resource event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is helping families get ready to go back to school. The department is hosting a free resource event on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. There will be free immunizations and COVID-19...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware County teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes endangered baby siamang

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo welcomed it's newest member on Monday, when siamang mother Boomerang gave birth to a baby. “Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals, Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD warns of rental property scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is warning the public after seeing an increase in rental scams in the city. The scams are target at those looking to rent property. This is how TPD said the scam works:. A scammer will steal photographs of a legitimate property...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening a representative

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements against U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and threatening to kidnap and assault the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

School districts still grappling with bus driver shortage in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Teachers and administrators are excited about the return to school but getting students to campus is another story. Districts have struggled to recruit bus drivers since the beginning of the pandemic. Some Green Country districts are optimistic about the bus driver situation, but finding bus...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police identify 23-year-old victim from north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting near North Frankfort Avenue and East 42nd Place on August 9. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Farron Cooper with a gunshot wound to his torso and one to the leg. He was taken to Saint John's hospital where he...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Osage County deputies arrest alleged burglar after standoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a barn in Osage County. The sheriff's office says on July 29, the victim called deputies to his home where he found a man, identified as Aaron Ramey, inside his barn. Deputies...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

