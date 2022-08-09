ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Boil water advisory issued for part of Sumner County

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Prairie Schooner Mobile Home Court public water supply system located in Sumner County.

The KDHE says customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice-maker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

What do I do when a boil water advisory is issued for my area?

According to the KDHE, officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or the KDHE announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 620-735-4252, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage .

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Government
