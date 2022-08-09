Read full article on original website
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast
Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
Applied Industrial Technologies Gets Price Target Hike Following Q4 Results
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT to $140 from $120 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares. Newman mentions that the management is taking a rational approach to FY23 guidance given tougher comparisons and macro uncertainty. However, he views the guidance...
Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings
IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
How Tesla Looks As Stock Rests Under This Key Bull, Bear Cycle Indicator
Tesla, Inc TSLA is trading higher on Friday in continued sideways consolidation that’s taking place just below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart. The 200-day SMA is a bellwether indicator used in technical analysis to determine if a stock is in a bull or bear cycle.
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Harpoon Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Harpoon Therapeutics HARP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harpoon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $2.46 million from the same...
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'
QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
Unimpressed Analyst Questions Ansys's New Forecast Over Durability, Industry Tailwinds
Earlier this week, ANSYS, Inc ANSS held a virtual analyst day. Ansys clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $473.9 million, beating the consensus of $467 million. EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus of $1.60. After digesting the new 2025 targets and connecting with IR, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino came...
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Analyzing Prologis Short Interest
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Affiliated Managers Group Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Affiliated Managers Group AMG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $163.00 and a low of $133.00.
MindMed: Financial And Business Results For Q2 2022, Management And Pipeline Changes
MindMed MNMD, which recently received a letter on behalf of one of its shareholders calling for a new business strategy and offering a solution, reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. And the next day, it announced the appointment of two independent directors to its board. First,...
Home Depot Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call On August 16, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET
Home Depot HD will host a conference call at 09:00 AM ET on August 16, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?
Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
