Mental health problems to plague schools again, counselor says

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Last year, local school districts saw an unprecedented amount of violence as children battled each other and mental health issues on campuses.

According to Mental Health America, Florida ranks 30th in the nation for dealing with youth mental health. More than 1 in 10 Florida children report suffering from a major depressive episode in the last year, and two-thirds of those children said they never got any help.

A local therapist told Channel 9 that even without local COVID-19 stressors, students will continue to face mental health challenges this year.

