VIDEO: Mental health problems to plague schools again, counselor says Mental health problems to plague schools again, counselor says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last year, local school districts saw an unprecedented amount of violence as children battled each other and mental health issues on campuses.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to Mental Health America, Florida ranks 30th in the nation for dealing with youth mental health. More than 1 in 10 Florida children report suffering from a major depressive episode in the last year, and two-thirds of those children said they never got any help.

A local therapist told Channel 9 that even without local COVID-19 stressors, students will continue to face mental health challenges this year.

See the full story in the video above.

READ: Backpack-A-Thon 2022: Help students get school supplies they need this year!

VIDEO: OCPS adds second round of bus trips to high schools to counter driver shortage OCPS adds second round of bus trips to high schools to counter driver shortage

©2022 Cox Media Group