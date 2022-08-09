ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland bartender celebrates 40-year anniversary at Miles Inn

By Jason Takhtadjian
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For 40 years Tom Torgerson has been serving up cold drinks and making memories with patrons at Sioux City’s Miles Inn.

Monday night dozens of Siouxlanders got together to celebrate their favorite bartender with a 40-year anniversary surprise.

KCAU 9’s Jason Takhtadjian spoke with Tom and a few people who attended the celebration about what this event really means and why Tom is important to them. You can view that in the video player above.

