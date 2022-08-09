Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wvtm13.com
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
wbrc.com
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating 3 homicides in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were killed just blocks apart in Ensley Thursday night. The killing started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Police say they found a woman shot dead inside a home. A man was found shot to death outside across the street.
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
wbrc.com
Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the man Birmingham police want to question about a recent arson and murder. Youit Jones is in an Oklahoma jail for a carjacking attempt, but Birmingham police are investigating him in connection with arson and murder. Jones has not yet been...
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
wbrc.com
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have arrested four men in connection with stolen cars and stolen car parts. Police in Bessemer investigated theft in the city and surrounding areas, and executed a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW on August 10, 2022. During their search,...
wbrc.com
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning brought an end to a violent night in Birmingham. Three separate crime scenes and four deaths between 10:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. The first three deaths occurred within blocks of one another. Police have not said whether or not the incidents were connected. It...
wbrc.com
Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
wbrc.com
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was shot in North Avondale on August 12, 2022. This happened in the 4000 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the victim has suffered life-threatening injuries. So far no one is in custody. We will continue to...
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
wbrc.com
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested. Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
wbrc.com
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man who already served time in prison for harassing women online with violent fantasies again faces similar charges. KMOV reports a grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Robert Merkle on charges accusing him of threatening and cyberstalking five people since October 2021. Officials said Merkle...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
