Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police locate missing elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say Willie Sole has been located and is safe. Birmingham Police are asking for help looking for a missing elderly man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen at 10 p.m. August 10 in the 300 block of Sunbrook Avenue in Birmingham. He is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating 3 homicides in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were killed just blocks apart in Ensley Thursday night. The killing started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Police say they found a woman shot dead inside a home. A man was found shot to death outside across the street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have arrested four men in connection with stolen cars and stolen car parts. Police in Bessemer investigated theft in the city and surrounding areas, and executed a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW on August 10, 2022. During their search,...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday morning brought an end to a violent night in Birmingham. Three separate crime scenes and four deaths between 10:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. The first three deaths occurred within blocks of one another. Police have not said whether or not the incidents were connected. It...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jail records confirm that a person of interest in a recent arson and homicide in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022. Youit Jones was arrested and placed in the Carter County Jail in Oklahoma on August 10. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office’s online jail records, he was arrested on charges of Second Degree Robbery. The Ardmore Police was the arresting agency, but they have not released any additional details in Jones’ arrest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport Police said an employee at Northport Medical Center was fired and then arrested. Officers said in late June 2022, 30-year-old Shandreka Shantel Quarles allegedly struck a patient with a phone charger. Northport Police investigators said they’re not sure what was behind the alleged assault, but did tell us Quarles was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse which is a class C felony.
NORTHPORT, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL

