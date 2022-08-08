Read full article on original website
Related
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Notre Dame Practice Report: Offense (Aug. 11)
Notre Dame, Ind. — It doesn’t get much more August-football friendly than 72 degrees with a light breeze and that’s exactly what greeted Marcus Freeman’s Irish for Day 7 of training camp at the Irish Athletics Complex. No additional injuries to report on the offensive side...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Top247 2024 LB target Myles Graham sets decision date
A Florida Gators legacy target in the class of 2024 has set his decision date. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham is set to announce his verbal commitment at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. His final list of schools included in the mix for him are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The family ties to the Florida program run deep with the 2024 defender, as he's the son of former Florida great, and running back Earnest Graham.
Arizona Football Scrimmage Observations
* Arizona’s offense was the better unit in Saturday’s scrimmage. There were five touchdowns scored and the defense was unable to force a turnover, which is rare this camp. That does not necessarily mean that the defense was bad, but the offense has played well the past few days after the defense was the better unit for most of fall camp.
NFL・
247Sports
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group
“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision
The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
Saturday scrimmage report
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
247Sports
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart updates status of wide receiver Arian Smith
One day after Dawgs247 reported wide receiver Arian Smith would be sidelined due to an ankle injury, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the redshirt sophomore. Smart told reporters Saturday following the Bulldogs' scrimmage that Smith had a high-ankle sprain that is going to require surgery. Smart...
Player capsule: Kejuan Markham
The junior is one of ASU's most-experienced returning defensive backs and he is arguably a top three safety for the Sun Devils this season.
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre
Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal reviews first scrimmage of fall practices
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch head coach Mario Cristobal following the Hurricanes' first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday night. It was the Hurricanes' eighth practice of the fall. They are expected to have 25 practices before the opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes are off on Sunday...
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0