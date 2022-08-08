ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Notre Dame Practice Report: Offense (Aug. 11)

Notre Dame, Ind. — It doesn’t get much more August-football friendly than 72 degrees with a light breeze and that’s exactly what greeted Marcus Freeman’s Irish for Day 7 of training camp at the Irish Athletics Complex. No additional injuries to report on the offensive side...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Top247 2024 LB target Myles Graham sets decision date

A Florida Gators legacy target in the class of 2024 has set his decision date. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham is set to announce his verbal commitment at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. His final list of schools included in the mix for him are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The family ties to the Florida program run deep with the 2024 defender, as he's the son of former Florida great, and running back Earnest Graham.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Arizona Football Scrimmage Observations

* Arizona’s offense was the better unit in Saturday’s scrimmage. There were five touchdowns scored and the defense was unable to force a turnover, which is rare this camp. That does not necessarily mean that the defense was bad, but the offense has played well the past few days after the defense was the better unit for most of fall camp.
NFL
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group

“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision

The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Saturday scrimmage report

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre

Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
