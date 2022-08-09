Read full article on original website
Ruben Torres vs. Cristian Baez Set For August 20 in Corona, California
A stellar card for what should be a hot summer night is being set by Thompson Boxing this coming Saturday, August 20 in Corona, CA. The main event will feature rising lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), from South Central Los Angeles, who will put it all on the line against equally heavy-handed and knockout artist, Cristian “Guarico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) from San Juan de Los Morros, Venezuela. Torres vs. Baez is a 10-round bout that will headline the properly dubbed “Path To Glory” event.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores arrested in Bakersfield
The former worker at well known training facility in Santa Ana is charged with sexual assault of a minor.
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Long Beach Shopping Center Totaling Nearly 74,500 SQFT Listed for $22.7MM ￼
A grocery-anchored retail center on the far east side of Long Beach has recently been placed on the market. Listed by Hanley Investment Group, the retail asset – also known as El Dorado Center – is currently offered at $22.17 million, or about $298 per square foot. Located...
35 Best Things to Do in Orange County in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for a quintessential Southern Californian experience filled with theme parks, professional sports games, beaches, and more, then you’ll have a blast discovering the best things to do in Orange County. Located within the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, Orange County encompasses 34 cities such as...
FOOTBALL NOTES: Season starts soon, former coach returns and busy Thursdays ahead
(Photo Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High School football coach Dan O’Shea, like many other coaches, is preparing his squad for the season opener next week. The Sea Kings host Downey on Friday, Aug. 19 at Newport Harbor in the season opener. “It’s funny,...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Long Beach, California
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Long Beach, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005376/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Long Beach, which is now open for business. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 180 East Ocean Boulevard (Suite 160) and brings an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 8,075-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
Salvador Avila, Family Man, Immigrant Entrepreneur and Founder of El Ranchito Restaurants, Dies at 99
Salvador Avila, the founder of the Southern California El Ranchito restaurant chain and immigrant entrepreneur who began his life in the United States as a construction worker before leading the successful chain, has died at 99, his family said in a statement. Avila died of natural causes July 28, 2022,...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
Mutt’s Brings All-New Americana-style OC Restaurant Brunch to Newport Beach
Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend OC Restaurant brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
