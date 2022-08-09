ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Polls open in Kenya's presidential, legislative and local elections

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsntN_0h9tVRjN00

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Millions of Kenyans started to cast their ballots for a new president, parliament and local authorities on Tuesday, live footage on local television stations showed.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leading in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving since April 2013, due to constitutional term limits.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Nairobi#Kenyans
Reuters

Russia condemns Latvia's "xenophobia" in calling Moscow terrorism sponsor

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". "Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Trump says he is 'cooperating fully' with federal probe

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

545K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy